Investors Purchase Large Volume of Quanex Building Products Call Options (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,298 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 11.6%

NX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,666. The stock has a market cap of $772.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $317,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

