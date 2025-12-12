Investors Buy High Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,552 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 3,432,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

