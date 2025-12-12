Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Solaris Resources traded as high as C$11.09 and last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 90022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

