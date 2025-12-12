Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 74,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $503.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.