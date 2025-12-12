First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9961 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 159.1% increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.0%
RFDI traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
