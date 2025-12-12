First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9961 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 159.1% increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.0%

RFDI traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.