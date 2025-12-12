First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5364 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 7.1% increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.48. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555. The company has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $111.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.