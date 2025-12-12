Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 673,076 Shares of Freelancer (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 673,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of A$154,807.48.

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 382,297 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$91,751.28.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 1,170,654 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$286,810.23.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 276,877 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$69,219.25.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 557,300 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$139,325.00.

The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

