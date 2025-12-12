The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 2.6% increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Andersons has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Andersons Trading Up 0.6%

ANDE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Andersons has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Andersons had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

