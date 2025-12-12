Preferred Bank to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.20 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,066. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preferred Bank

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.