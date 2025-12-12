Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 52,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
