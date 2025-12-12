Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 52,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

