ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -2,750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -343.8%.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.53. ATN International has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

