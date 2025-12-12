Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.03 Special Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,816. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 209,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

