First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2025

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 64.3% increase from First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SHRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

