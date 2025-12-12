The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,105 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RTX were worth $188,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,894,000 after purchasing an additional 837,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,602,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $177.28 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

