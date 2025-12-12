Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $175,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $187.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.53, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

