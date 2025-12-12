Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.60, but opened at $155.03. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $156.5350, with a volume of 309,827 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $12.0949 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $48.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.6%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,950.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 171,564 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,604,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

