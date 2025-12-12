Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.60, but opened at $155.03. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $156.5350, with a volume of 309,827 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $12.0949 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $48.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.6%.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
