Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,146.00 price target (up from $1,134.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.26.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $884.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $871.09 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $916.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

