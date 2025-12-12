Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 29.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) were up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 7,264,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 2,716,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WEED. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$1.60 to C$1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$1.45.
Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.68 million during the quarter. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.18%. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
