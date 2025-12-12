Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 115,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 58,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Down 8.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

