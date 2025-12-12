Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.10. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $6.1650, with a volume of 1,546,774 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,652 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,228,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 5,891,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,989,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after buying an additional 4,442,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,987,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,463,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after buying an additional 2,746,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

