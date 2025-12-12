LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.2410, but opened at $5.44. LY shares last traded at $5.2150, with a volume of 28,511 shares traded.

LY Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

