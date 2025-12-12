Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2.25. 885,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,141,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

Taptica International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.28.

Get Taptica International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Taptica International news, insider Manuel De Luque Muntaner purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.

Taptica International Company Profile

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.