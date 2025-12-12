Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $118.93 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $118,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CRM opened at $262.19 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $367.09. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average is $252.33.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,658,695.60. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,534 shares of company stock worth $42,194,197. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

