NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.1999, but opened at $7.77. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.0350, with a volume of 2,929 shares.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

