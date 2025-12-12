500,000 Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $98,770,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.