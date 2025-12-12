Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTI stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $566.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

