Third Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Third Point LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $60,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 92.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 92.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

