Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Abbas Hussain Sells 504 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Abbas Hussain sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $13,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,814. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $48.92.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
