Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William Smith, Jr. Sells 36,597 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) CEO William Smith, Jr. sold 36,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $21,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,517,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,250.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 3,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,029. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 158.88%.The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Smith Micro Software worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

