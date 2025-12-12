Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Kapil Dhingra Sells 3,169 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Replimune Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,552. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $781.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REPL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 582.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

