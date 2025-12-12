Napa Wealth Management Acquires 1,387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $52,137,945. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. China Renaissance increased their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.33.

TSLA stock opened at $446.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.93 and a 200-day moving average of $375.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

