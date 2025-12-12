Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 492,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,268. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rent the Runway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rent the Runway stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Rent the Runway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

