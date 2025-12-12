Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,647,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average daily volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Sirios Resources Stock Up 66.7%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Sirios Resources Company Profile
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sirios Resources
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Santa Claus May Be Coming Early for Palantir Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Canadian Oil Stocks That Are Filling the Heavy Crude Gap
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.