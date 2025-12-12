Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.54.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $313.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

