First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 109.5% increase from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FSCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

