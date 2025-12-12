First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 109.5% increase from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.0%
FSCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
