Robert W. Baird Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $264.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.11.

Humana stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.99. 44,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day moving average is $257.77. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Humana by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

