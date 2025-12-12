Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,395 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $939,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $406.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.