First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:NFTY)

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7212 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.