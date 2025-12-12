First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

