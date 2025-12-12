First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 37.9% increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

