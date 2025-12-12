Moffett Nathanson Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $172.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $166.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

