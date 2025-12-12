Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) COO Himagiri Mukkamala Sells 3,024 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) COO Himagiri Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,669.28. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,772,000 after purchasing an additional 941,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,387 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,158,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,221,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 8.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,987,000 after buying an additional 175,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,633,000 after buying an additional 213,415 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

