Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

