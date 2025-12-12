Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,121,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,826,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,121,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,936,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6%

AMZN stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.