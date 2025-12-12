The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $179,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 127.7% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 23,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

