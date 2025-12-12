Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

