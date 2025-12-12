First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FMHI stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 165,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 888.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,782 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

