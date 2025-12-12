Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,227 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $131,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.