Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-11.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 billion-$41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,194,197. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

