Napa Wealth Management Invests $2.77 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. RTX comprises 1.3% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at RTX
In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
